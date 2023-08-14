Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 96, search for missing goes on

Maui wildfire has resulted in the death of 96 people, with Hawaii officials warning that figure is likely to rise, making it the worst such disaster for the region in a century.

As firefighters continue to battle flare-ups and cadaver dogs meticulously comb through the ruins, the grief-stricken community sought solace in church services and clung to the promise of eventual recovery.

This episode has etched its place in history, surpassing the 1960 tsunami that claimed 61 lives, marking Hawaii's most severe natural disaster.

The toll is a grim reminder of the 1918 Cloquet fire tragedy that saw 453 lives lost – the largest wildfire-related death count in the United States until now.

Community seeks comfort amidst uncertainty

Churches across the region bore witness to an outpouring of the faithful seeking solace. The Keawal'i Church, led by Pastor Scott Landis, welcomed an unusually large crowd of 100, nearly double the typical August attendance.

Among them were those grappling with the unknown fate of family and friends, clutching on to every word of hope that was uttered.

As the search for missing loved ones continues, an online database becomes a beacon of connection and hope.

Thousands of names populate the list, revealing both those who have been found and those still unaccounted for.

Social media platforms, acting as modern-day bulletin boards, witness the collective plea of individuals scouring for any leads to the whereabouts of their beloved.

A looming toll and unanswered questions

Hawaii Governor Josh Green, while addressing the press, warned of an impending rise in the death toll as search efforts persisted.

The haunting reality remains that the search area, covering only three per cent, has yet to be fully explored by body-detecting canines.

Amidst the sorrow, unanswered questions persisted about the adequacy of emergency notifications and disaster response.

The island's sirens, designed to warn of imminent perils, fell silent during the crisis, fuelling discussions about the effectiveness of these systems, reported Reuters.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimates a staggering $5.5 billion will be required for the restoration efforts.

Over 2,200 structures lay damaged or destroyed, and over 2,100 acres of land now bear the scars of destruction, reminding all of the arduous journey that lies ahead.

