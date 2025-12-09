A major fire broke out in an office building in Indonesia on Tuesday (Dec 7), killing at least 20 people, the police said. The fire erupted in a seven-story building in central Jakarta in the afternoon, according to local media. The fire reportedly started after a battery on the first floor of the building exploded and spread the blaze to the upper floors.

“As of now, 20 victims have been retrieved, consisting of five men and 15 women,” Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the Central Jakarta police chief, told reporters. He added that among those killed in the incident was a pregnant woman. Susatyo said most of the victims likely died of asphyxiation and did not seem to suffer burn injuries. He added that the bodies have been taken to the police hospital for autopsy.

The police chief added that firefighters were still trying to find more people possibly trapped in the building. Broadcaster Kompas TV reported that the fire was later brought under control, although some were still trapped inside the building. It added that dozens of firefighters were trying to evacuate people inside, while some were also seen carrying body bags from the building.

“We are still collecting data, but for now, we are focusing on identifying the victims who have been found,” Susatyo said, adding that the firefighters were focusing on cooling the building due to intense heat and thick smoke engulfing several floors.

Reportedly, the building belonged to Terra Drone Indonesia, which provides drones for aerial survey activities in the mining and agriculture sectors. According to the company’s website, it received funding from Japanese drone firm Terra Drone Corporation.