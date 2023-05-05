Massive 6.3 quake rocks central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude at a depth of 10 kilometers in Ishikawa Prefecture rocked central Japan Friday. The massive earthquake occurred at 2:42 pm.

Initial reports suggest quoting Meteorological Agency said there is no tsunami risk. It added that sea level changes of below 20 cm are likely, reported Japan Times.

Also Read | BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney by Khalistan supporters: Reports

As per the scale, 6.3 Quake comes under the category of Strong 6 (shindo 6). Strong 6 is the second-highest level on the intensity scale.

Following the quake, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference Friday that the area could be hit by further quakes of similar intensity.

Also Read | US regional bank Western Alliance quashes report of exploring potential sale

Later, an aftershock of Shindo 4 intensity hit Japan. The quake occurred on the northern tip of Ishikawa Prefecture’s Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast. It is located about 300 kilometers northwest of Tokyo.

To exercise caution, some train lines, including the Hokuriku Shinkansen between Nagano and Kanazawa stations, were suspended. Officials have requested everyone to exercise caution as more tremors could be felt in the quake-hit area.

Watch | China issues report on US CIA's cyberattacks on other countries × Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which is at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata Prefecture, had no damage, reported Japan Times.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE