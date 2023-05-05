US regional bank Western Alliance quashes report of exploring potential sale

US regional bank Western Alliance's shares dipped 60 per cent after the now-quashed report which said the lender is exploring a possible sale. This comes after the Financial Times reported that Western Alliance was exploring strategic options which also included the sale of its whole business or at least part of it.

FT cited two sources while reporting on the matter. However later in the day, the bank has rubbished the report, according to Reuters. "Western Alliance is not exploring a sale, nor has it hired an advisor to explore strategic options," the lender said.

It added that the bank was "reaffirming its financial strength as well as its deposit growth guidance in response to recent industry events."

Western Alliance shares plunge

The shares of Western Alliance plunged to $17.22 at one point during the trade. The trading in the stock also halted multiple times, reported Reuters.

US bank collapses

By far, at least three US banks have collapsed in the last two months. A Los Angeles-based bank holding company PacWest Bancorp earlier said it is exploring strategic options, including a sale.