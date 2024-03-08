Mass coral bleaching strikes Australia's Great Barrier Reef again

Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef faces yet another mass bleaching episode. Officials confirm widespread damage in the UNESCO World Heritage Site as urgent climate action is emphasised

The Great Barrier Reef, a globally renowned natural wonder, is grappling with another significant mass bleaching event, marking the fifth occurrence in the past eight years, according to official reports.

This phenomenon, triggered by heat-stressed corals expelling vital algae, underscores the escalating threat to the UNESCO World Heritage site. Scientists emphasise the pressing need for immediate climate action to ensure the survival of the reef, highlighting the alarming increase in the frequency and scale of these bleaching events.

Greenpeace Australia's David Ritter expressed concern, stating, "The frequency and scale at which these mass bleaching events are now occurring is frightening - every summer we're holding our breath."

He criticised Australia's commitment to the reef's health, pointing out contradictions in supporting the coal and gas industry amid ongoing environmental challenges.

"The Reef is literally cooking," added the Climate Council's Simon Bradshaw. The current episode follows only two recorded mass bleaching events until 2016, signaling a growing ecological crisis that demands urgent attention.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is conducting in-water examinations to assess the severity and extent of the damage across the 2,300km stretch off Australia's north-east coast. Aerial surveys covering 320 reefs revealed prevalent bleaching, with the southern zone experiencing the worst in nearly two decades. However, Chief Scientist Roger Beeden suggested that recovery is possible if conditions improve.

Over the past decade, the reef has demonstrated resilience, recovering from various challenges, including mass bleaching events, cyclones, and outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish. The recent global rise in sea temperatures has also led to bleaching events in other regions, including the southern-most reef at Lord Howe Island in Australian waters.

Despite its UNESCO heritage status for over 40 years, the Great Barrier Reef is deemed under "serious threat" from warming seas and pollution. The Australian government faces scrutiny as it seeks to prevent the declaration of the reef as "in danger," with the decision up for review in July.

Environmental Minister Tanya Plibersek acknowledged climate change as the primary threat, highlighting increased funding for reef conservation and stronger emissions-reduction targets. The UN's latest climate change report underscores the need for global emissions reduction to mitigate the risk of future mass bleaching events.