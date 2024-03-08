Ancient love preserved: Termites found frozen in amber while mating 38mn years ago

A remarkable discovery of fossilised termites caught in the act of mating has provided insights into the behaviour of an extinct species that roamed the Earth approximately 38 million years ago. Led by Auburn University Assistant Professor Nobuaki Mizumoto, an international team of researchers unveiled their findings on this rare fossilised pair encased in amber. Amber is a fossilised tree resin, typically found in deposits ranging from millions to tens of millions of years old.

The insects believed to be engaged in a tandem run, were perfectly preserved in their mating position within the ancient tree sap turned into amber over millennia.

The tandem run mating position is a behaviour observed in certain insect species, including termites. It involves two mating individuals maintaining head-to-abdomen contact while moving together, often in a coordinated manner.

During a tandem run, the mating pair typically explores their surroundings, often in search of a suitable nest location or food source. This behaviour is important for reproduction and colony establishment in termites.

Mizumoto while highlighting the importance of such discoveries, stated, "Amber provides one of the most detailed and vivid records of extinct life." However, he cautioned that fossilisation processes could potentially distort the true nature of past organisms.

To validate their findings, the team conducted experiments replicating the immobilisation process in a laboratory setting using modern-day termites.

Mizumoto explained, "We found that the posture of the fossilized pair matches trapped tandems and differs from untrapped tandems. Thus, the fossilised pair likely is a tandem running pair, representing the first direct evidence of the mating behaviour of extinct termites."

Their groundbreaking research, published in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, pointed at the ancient mating rituals of termites. The fossilised pair, identified as Electrotermes affinis, offered a unique glimpse into a long-extinct species' behaviour and lifestyle.

The fossil's journey to scientific scrutiny began when co-author Ales Bucek stumbled upon it for sale online. Recognising its scientific value, Bucek acquired the fossil, which is now housed at the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic.