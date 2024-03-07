Scientists discover oldest 'dead' galaxy ever found in our universe

Astronomers have discovered the oldest "dead" galaxy ever observed using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Named JADES-GS-z7-01-QU, this cosmic relic challenges existing knowledge about the early cosmos. The discovery of this ancient galaxy was made possible by the Webb Telescope's powerful infrared vision.

How did this galaxy die?

The galaxy abruptly ceased star formation when the universe was a mere 700 million years old, a time when numerous stars were actively emerging due to abundant gas and dust elsewhere in the cosmos.

The findings, detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature on Wednesday (March 6), offer a glimpse into the mysterious intricacies of galactical evolution during the universe's initial stages.

"Galaxies need a rich supply of gas to form new stars, and the early universe was like an all-you-can-eat buffet," Tobias Looser, lead author of the study and researcher at the University of Cambridge's Kavli Institute for Cosmology said in an official statement.

However, current models struggle to explain how JADES-GS-z7-01-QU not only took shape within a billion years after the Big Bang but also abruptly ceased its star factory.

Francesco D'Eugenio, co-author of the study, noted that a few other "dead" galaxies found elsewhere only paused star formation when the universe was about 3 billion years old.

Not only is JADES-GS-z7-01-QU the oldest "dead" galaxy identified, but it is also significantly lighter than other similarly quiescent galaxies previously found in the early universe.

Roberto Maiolino, an astrophysicist at KICC and study co-author, suggests that current models may need revisiting to comprehend the unique properties of JADES-GS-z7-01-QU.

Another intriguing possibility raised by researcher Francesco D'Eugenio is the idea that galaxies in the early universe may "die" and later "burst back to life."