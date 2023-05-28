Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in parts of India
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Afghanistan: Tremors were also felt in various locations in India around Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck at 79 kilometres southeast (SE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Sunday morning, as per India's National Center for Seismology. The epicenter was at a depth of 220 kilometres under the earth's surface.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 28-05-2023, 11:19:55 IST, Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/KyNMxeUdi9 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/LnP2nm7rpV— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 28, 2023
According to preliminary information shared by European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was reported to be of magnitude 5.9 felt 70 km east-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
⚠Preliminary info: M5.9 #earthquake (#زلزله, #землетрясение) about 70 km SE of #Fayzabad (#Afghanistan) 6 min ago (local time 10:19:57). Updates at:— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 28, 2023
The quake occurred at around 10.19 am as the tremors were also felt in various locations around Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. The tremors lasted for a few seconds. However, no instance of any casualty, injuries or damage has been reported.
(This is a developing story.)
