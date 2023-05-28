Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in parts of India

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck at 79 kilometres southeast (SE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Sunday morning, as per India's National Center for Seismology. The epicenter was at a depth of 220 kilometres under the earth's surface.

According to preliminary information shared by European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was reported to be of magnitude 5.9 felt 70 km east-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.

The quake occurred at around 10.19 am as the tremors were also felt in various locations around Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. The tremors lasted for a few seconds. However, no instance of any casualty, injuries or damage has been reported.