Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in parts of India

Kabul, Afghanistan Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: May 28, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Representative Image Photograph:(Twitter)

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Afghanistan: Tremors were also felt in various locations in India around Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck at 79 kilometres southeast (SE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Sunday morning, as per India's National Center for Seismology. The epicenter was at a depth of 220 kilometres under the earth's surface.

According to preliminary information shared by European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was reported to be of magnitude 5.9 felt 70 km east-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.

The quake occurred at around 10.19 am as the tremors were also felt in various locations around Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. The tremors lasted for a few seconds. However, no instance of any casualty, injuries or damage has been reported.   

(This is a developing story.)

