Macau to ease tough COVID-19 restrictions after no cases detected for nine days

The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely harmful for major entertainment destinations around the world and Macau was no different. The world’s largest gambling hub saw a huge fall in tourism with businesses struggling to keep their doors open. However, the situation is finally going back to normal with the city reopening its public services and entertainment facilities from Tuesday. According to the new order, no Covid cases were found in the last nine days and as a result, the authorities has decided to allow most services to resume in the major tourist destination.

Also read | US reports over 5,000 monkeypox cases; NY declares public health emergency

In June, Macau experienced its worst wave of Covid infections as around 1800 people were infected and that resulted in complete lockdown of the city. While the casinos were permitted to open in late July, this is the first time that the tough restrictions will be finally lifted in the city.

Beauty salons, fitness centers, and bars too will be allowed to resume operations, the government said in a statement on Monday. However, wearing masks will remain compulsory in all public areas and most major businesses will require a negative Covid test certificate before allowing access.

“There have been no community infection cases in Macau for nine consecutive days ... and the risk of the spread of the coronavirus has been greatly reduced,” the authorities told Reuters.

Also read | Seven injured in mass shooting incident in Orlando; police hunt for suspect

The last two years have been devastating for the casinos in Macau with all of them suffering losses due to the pandemic. Even after the reopening, the footfall has not reached pre-pandemic levels and experts believe it will take some time for normalcy to return in the “Las Vegas of the east”.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -

(With inputs from agencies)