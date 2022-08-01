Seven injured in mass shooting incident Orlando; police hunt for suspect

A major brawl broke out in the wee hours of Sunday in Orlando's downtown area of Wall Sreet Plaza and South Orange Avenue resulting in a shooting incident where at least seven were shot. Reportedly, the incident took place at 2 AM when the restaurants, clubs and bars were closing.

The six victims have been transported to Orlando Regional Centre while another has been admitted to AdventHealth. Fortunately, the last victim was able to go to the hospital on their own.

One of the videos posted on the microblogging platform Twitter shows dozens of people running for their lives near Orange Avenue after hearing several gunshots. The same video later shows a few of the Orlando Police officers tending to the two injured people lying on the sidewalk in front of Wall Street Plaza.

A shooting in the downtown area of #Orlando, Florida left at least seven people injured in the overnight hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Orlando police said.



“At approximately 2:22 this morning, at Orange Avenue and Wall Street, a large fight broke out. One of the combatants pulled out a hand gun and fired into the crowd,” Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said in a statement.

.@OrlandoPDChief briefing media regarding a shooting in downtown. 7 victims in total, all expected to survive. (Originally reported 6).Shooter has not been identified at this time. We are asking the public if they were there or have any info call OPD: 911 or @CrimelineFL **8477. pic.twitter.com/rPKvgQGmVH — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 31, 2022 ×

Despite the shooting taking in the wee hours of Sunday, the Orlando Police is yet to zero in on the perpetrator of the gun violence.

“We don’t have a suspect at this time. We’re still in the preliminary part of this investigation, so if anyone has any information please call us." said Orlando Police Chief.

In recent times, Orlando has become a hub of such mass shootings. The city council has been proposing plans to rein the nightlife in the area which has been the primary cause of violence. In May, earlier this year, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in another gun incident near West Church Street.

Similarly, last Halloween, several people were injured as a pair of shootings rocked downtown Orlando.

(With inputs from agencies)



