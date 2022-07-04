Highland Park shooting: Chaos at July 4 parade as multiple shots fired in crowd

In the United States, The Highland Park Fourth of July parade was suddenly stopped when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10:00am (local time).

Media reports have mentioned that the bullets struck an unknown number of people, mostly parade-goers. The gunfire sent hundreds of people running for safety.

US-based media outlets reported that a man wearing a "large, yellow, army-style backpack" opened fire at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Fox News reported that a reporter saw five people bloodied and a blanket was covering one person.

So far, police have yet to comment on the incident. But Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering confirmed that the police are responding to an incident in the downtown area. As quoted by media outlets, Rotering further said that the Fourth Feast has been cancelled.

On the scene, police were reportedly telling people: "Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here."

US Rep. Brad Schneider said his team was gathering information on the shooting. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote that he is in touch with the mayor.

Schneider tweeted: "Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"

