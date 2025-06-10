/Looking for Indian talent, brilliant Indian minds: German Ambassador Ackermann

The German ambassador, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, has pitched his country as a ‘reliable partner’ for Indian students looking for education. The country hosts 50,000 Indian students and is among one of the top nations where Indian students go for education.

Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, the German ambassador said, “We are looking for Indian talent, brilliant Indian minds to come to Germany, to these universities, for education for a very, very low fee, if at all.”

The country also offers easy citizenship rules and has opened its labour market for skilled workers.

The comments come at a time when the Trump administration’s policies are making Indian students anxious about studying in the United States.

Sidhant Sibal: What makes Germany an opportunity for Indian students?

Philipp Ackermann: German universities have made good experiences with India. Students. We offer first-class education in many, many areas. In STEM areas, we have world-class technical education, we have. We are looking for Indian talent, brilliant Indian minds, to come to Germany, to these universities, for education for a very, very low fee, if at all.

Sidhant Sibal: The policies of the Trump administration are making Indian students jittery. What does Germany offer in that sense? Any social media checks for Indian students, visa delays

Philipp Ackermann: I am not commenting on other countries, as you might understand. What I will say is, we are a reliable partner; you can count on us. Once you get acceptance by a university, documents are not rigged and vetted; you can count on us. We are looking for students on a merit basis, and the visa procedure doesn’t take long.

Sidhant Sibal: Was education part of the conversation when both Indian and German foreign ministers met?

Philipp Ackermann: It is always part of the conversation; it is a very, very strong pillar of the bilateral relationship and will be even stronger and more important in the future.

Sidhant Sibal: Post-education, the future of Indian students in the German labour market?

Philipp Ackermann: German laws allow a graduate, if he can afford it, if he can finance his living, sustain for 18 months after graduation to find a job. That is a very generous rule. If in these months, if it is possible to find a job, and we see a growing number of Indians joining the German labour market.