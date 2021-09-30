LinkedIn censors profiles of journalists in China

China is infamous for censoring any anti-government material and several social media platforms have also faced the effect of it.

Adding to the list is corporate-themed social media platform LinkedIn. The platform has now started censoring several profiles on its Chinese website of some journalists.

Profiles of journalists related to western media have been censored claiming they were posting "prohibited content".

"I woke up this morning to discover that LinkedIn had blocked my profile in China," B. Allen-Ebrahimian, whose account was blocked said on Twitter. "I used to have to wait for Chinese govt censors, or censors employed by Chinese companies in China, to do this kind of thing. Now a US company is paying its own employees to censor Americans."

The censored profiles "will not be made viewable in China" as the content is being portrayed as offensive towards the communist party.

LinkedIn had sent a notice to her in which she was told that since her LinkedIn profile is an "integral part" of how she presents her professional self to the world. "That's why we believe it’s important to inform you that due to the presence of prohibited content located in the Summary section of your LinkedIn profile, your profile and your public activity, such as your comments and items you share with your network, will not be made viewable in China," the notice read.

"While we strongly support freedom of expression, we recognized when we launched that we would need to adhere to the requirements of the Chinese government in order to operate in China," LinkedIn told affected users, who confirmed the authenticity of the email to Insider.

LinkedIn also claimed that they have been offering a localised version of LinkedIn in China.