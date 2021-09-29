Amazon launches dog-like robot that can monitor your home

Amazon announced a dog-like household robot called Astro and also a deal with Disney to imbue its voice-controlled tech in resorts. The company is taking steps to make its virtual assistant Alexa bigger part of consumers' lives.

The robot is designed to monitor home, set up routines and reminders. It can also play music and TV shows as it moved around the house.

The device has digital eyes on a rotating screen mounted on wheels.

Among other launches from Amazon were smart thermostat, smart display Echo Show 15 and a new health-tracking band called Halo View.

The Echo Show 15 can be mounted on a wall and is powered with AZ2 Neural Edge, a processor that helps users personalize the screen.

In its push to appeal to the next generation of customers - kids - the company introduced Amazon Glow, a gadget for playing games, reading or drawing while on a video call.

In its partnership with Disney, it will launch an Alexa-powered voice assistant at Disney's theme park hotels, along with a paid feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home.

The feature is expected to launch next year and will let users interact with Disney characters with the 'Hey, Disney!' voice command.

