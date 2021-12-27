‘Let’s go Brandon’ Santa Tracker caller insists he meant no disrespect to Biden

The prank caller who used an offensive slur 'Let's go Brandon' on a Christmas call with Joe Biden has ensured that he meant no disrespect to the President.

"At the end of the day I have nothing against Mr Biden," the 35-year-old Jared Schmeck said. "But I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him."

The phrase 'Let's Go Brandon' is used as a substitute for 'F**k Joe Biden' and became extremely popular among Donald Trump's supporters during US Election 2020.

This phrase has become famous since the time when a television journalist had argued with a race car driver Brandon Brown that a crowd member was actually saying 'Let's go Brandon' when the person was shouting vulgar things.

The prank call took place during the annual call routine for the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker, which tracks the progress of Santa’s reindeer-guided sleigh for millions of children around the country.

While talking to Schmeck, who had introduced himself as a dad, Biden had discussed with him what Schmeck’s four children wanted for Christmas and how his son shared the same name as Biden's son, Hunter.

After a hearty conversation, Biden said "Lots of luck, dad", to which Schmeck laughed and suddenly replied, "Merry Christmas and Let’s go Brandon."

While the FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States), Jill Biden, winced a little, Joe Biden smiled and said "Let's go Brandon, I agree." He tried continuing the conversation by asking "By the way are you in Oregon? Where's your home?", but the call had already been disconnected.