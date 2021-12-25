Christmas 2021: Know where is Santa Claus right now? This is how you can track Santa Claus' location

The fun time of the year is finally here. As winter begins, festive vibes already start to kick in. Although this year the holiday season is once again affected by the deadly coronavirus, it seems like Santa Claus is immune to the virus. While most people are staying at home and practising social distancing, Santa is coming to you with gifts.

LIVE: NORAD tracks Santa Claus' travels around the globe https://t.co/H18HGaVvcX — Reuters (@Reuters) December 24, 2021 ×

Here is how you can track his location:

Santa's journey can be tracked using North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google. Santa is expected to travel an estimated 510,000,000 kilometres in just one night to deliver Christmas gifts to all children all around the globe.

Given below are two websites where Santa can now be tracked:

www.noradsanta.org

santatracker.google.com

While NORAD started tracking Santa in 1995, Google has been tracking Santa's journey since 2004. Both the websites started providing information about Santa's location from 2:30 pm IST on Christmas eve.

Google Santa tracker also includes several games, including Santa selfie, Elf maker, Ollie under the sea, Elf ski, Gumball tilt, Present bounce, Snowball storm, Penguin dash and more.

One can now also track Saint Nicolas' location using the NORAD Tracks Santa app.

NORAD started tracking Santa after a newspaper misprinted the contact number of Santa for children. As a result, a child called the number and he was connected to US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center (NORAD's predecessor).

After this, an officer was assigned specially for taking children's calls.