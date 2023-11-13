Legal battle over treatment ends in tragedy: Terminally-ill British infant dies

In a tragic turn of events, Indi Gregory, an eight-month-old British girl at the centre of a legal battle over her treatment, passed away within 24 hours of specialists withdrawing life support.

This happened, despite her being granted an Italian citizenship to facilitate her treatment abroad.

A desperate bid for treatment abroad

Indi was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that made it hard for her to breathe and also impaired cells in her body from producing energy.

The condition has no cure, due to which a UK court ruled that medics can lawfully limit Indi's treatment.

Her parents, Claire Staniforth and Dean Gregory, however, had sought to transfer her to the Vatican-owned Bambino Gesu hospital in Italy.

The hope was to explore treatment options for mitochondrial disease. However, the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and multiple courts consistently ruled against the transfer, arguing it wasn't in the child's best interests.

Courts reject parental pleas

Even the parents' plea to have Indi's life support removed at home instead of a hospital or hospice was rejected by the Court of Appeal on Friday.

In a statement, as reported by AFP, her parents expressed anger and heartbreak and said: "The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi's dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged."

"They did succeed in taking Indi's body and dignity, but they can never take her soul," said Gregory.

International support and intervention

Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni granted Indi Italian citizenship, hoping to facilitate her treatment in Italy. Pope Francis too expressed his support, and said that he "prays for them and for her".

However, British courts deemed the intervention from Rome as "wholly misconceived," and blocked her transfer to Italy.