Leaked photos: Hunter Biden smokes crack while driving at high speed, says report

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter supposedly filmed himself smoking crack while driving a car at a speed of 172 miles per hour (around 276 kmph) as he was on his way to Las Vegas, Nevada. According to a report by Marca last Sunday (July 2), this photo belongs to thousands of other photos that were recently uploaded from Hunter's discarded laptop.

In the leaked photo from 2018, Hunter, now aged 53, could be seen holding a crack pipe, then lighting and smoking it as he drove through a road full of houses, which was later recognised as Arlington, Virginia.

Another photo showed Hunter travelling to Vegas, driving a Porsche at high-speed. The report said messages on the discarded laptop suggested a hot tub party with multiple women waiting for him.

Hunter had been a drug addict and confessed to abusing cocaine as a college student. He has been in and out of rehabilitation. In his memoir "Beautiful Things," the 53-year-old talked about not being able to make it home from the corner liquor store with a plastic jug of vodka without taking a swig of it.

Though Hunter has admitted to cleaning up his act, the leaked photos haunt him.

Meanwhile, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that half of the American citizens believed that Hunter received preferential treatment from prosecutors who reached a deal that would allow him to plead guilty to tax charges but avoid a gun-related conviction.

This comes as US Attorney David Weiss said that Hunter agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanour charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could avert a conviction on a gun-related charge.

The poll, which closed on June 21, showed that Americans were divided along partisan lines in their views on the case, with 75% of Republicans seeing preferential treatment compared with just 33% of Democrats.

Most respondents said the case would not affect their likelihood of voting for Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

