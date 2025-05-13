Following the release of the last living American hostage, 21-year-old Edan Alexander, refused to meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, citing mental exhaustion.

Advertisment

Edan Alexander of New Jersey was in a 19-month-long captivity by Hamas. His release was termed as an 'emotional moment' by PM Netanyahu. He was released in a direct deal made between Hamas and the United States. Hamas called the release a goodwill gesture between Trump and Hamas.

Also Read: Operation Keller: Three terrorists killed by Indian Army in J&K's Shopian

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 Israeli and foreign nationals, including 56 U.S. citizens in Israel. In retaliation, Israel had launched a major offensive on the Gaza Strip with material and political support from the United States.

Advertisment

Hamas and other groups seized 251 hostages, of whom 58 are still considered to be in Hamas captivity.

Also Read: Adampur airbase visit: With S-400 in background, PM Modi's stern message to Pakistan

Netanyahu's political survival

Advertisment

The recent release was facilitated by the four-way diplomatic talks between Hamas, the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Einab Zangaukher, whose son Matan is one of the hostages who is believed to be alive, said that Mr. Netanyahu is choosing his political survival over the end of the war. Efrat Machikawa, a relative of the freed hostage Gadi Moses, has said that people should take to the streets to demand an end to the war.

Israel's decision to resume attacks on Gaza has met with mass protests from Israeli citizens over Mr. Netanyahu's handling of the hostage crisis.

Also Read: Turkish Songar vs India’s air defence: How Bharat crushed Pak's drone swarm

What is next?

Hamas hinted that it will release all the hostages if Israel decides to put an end to the war. They refuse to lay down arms until Israel continues its attack.

The integrated food security phase classification, a global hunger monitor, said that there are half a million people in Gaza who are facing starvation, and by September, it will be in famine.

Also Read: When Vajpayee rejected Clinton's offer to talk over Kargil war: Till Pakistan had a 'single inch of our land...'