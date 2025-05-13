Indian Army has launched a massive attack on Shoekal Keller, in the Shopian district of South Kashmir, on May 13.

The joint operation involving the Indian Army and the local security forces began in the morning of May 13. Operation Keller was launched on the intelligence report provided by the Rashtriya Rifles unit. The situation escalated swiftly, and there was heavy fire from both ends, which resulted in the death of three terrorists.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi, both of whom are Lashkar-e-Toiba/ The Resistance Front (TRF) operatives, and the identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained. Shaheen was the operational commander of TRF in Kashmir.

OPERATION KELLER



On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce… pic.twitter.com/KZwIkEGiLF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 13, 2025

Backdrop of Retaliatory Strikes and Fragile Ceasefire

India had witnessed one of the most brutal terror attacks on 22nd April, when armed militants shot down 26 Indians in cold blood in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam valley. This had agitated New Delhi, and it retaliated with Operation Sindoor, which struck nine terrorist infrastructure targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan countered by attacking Indian military bases and civilian areas near the western border. India countered Pakistan's hostility by targeting 11 strategic air bases to reduce their offensive capabilities.

A ceasefire between India and Pakistan was brokered on May 10. Even after the ceasefire, there had been occasional skirmishes along the western border where Indian air defence units shot down several Pakistani drones.

This counter-insurgency measure comes following the announcement earlier today by the Jammu and Kashmir government. It released photos of three terrorists linked to the Pahlgham attack with a bounty of Rs 20 lakh.

