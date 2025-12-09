Google Preferred
  Kristi Noem's 'secret romance' to cost her job? Trump may 'fire' his HSS over her 'worst-kept secret'

Published: Dec 09, 2025, 24:43 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 24:43 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Noem, who is married to Bryon Noem, along with her clumsy chief adviser, has consistently refuted claims regarding their supposed relationship, which has been dubbed D.C.’s “worst-kept secret.”

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning the dismissal of his Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. This came after the controversy surrounding her alleged romantic partner, Corey Lewandowski. As per the former Department of Homeland Security officials, the American president's aides have grown more frustrated with Noem’s problematic—and married—partner, Lewandowski's behaviour and influence.

“Things are f***ed,” one former official told The Bulwark regarding the couple. “It’s horrible, they’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time," the aide added.

Who could replace Noem?

Amid reports of her dismissal, it has been suggested that Glenn Youngkin may replace Noem. Noem, who is married to Bryon Noem, along with her clumsy chief adviser, has consistently refuted claims regarding their supposed relationship, which has been dubbed D.C.’s “worst-kept secret.”

