Utah Governor Spencer Cox told IS media on Sunday that Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination, is not cooperating in the probe with authorities and has not confessed to carrying out the shooting. Robinson, 22, was taken into custody some 33 hours after Kirk, a 31-year-old right-wing activist, was shot dead on Wednesday. Cox appeared on various US news outlets on Sunday morning and said that investigators are working to determine the motive by talking to the suspect's friends and family. Cox said Tyler Robinsonwill be formally charged on Tuesday. He also reiterated concerns regarding social media in the aftermath of Kirk's death.

Kirk, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and co-founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, was killed by a single rifle shot.

Kirk shooting suspect put under special watch pending mental health evaluation

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in custody for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, is being held in a special housing unit at the Utah County Jail for enhanced supervision so that the staff can keep a close eye on him, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Sunday. Robinson is under enhanced supervision and will remain on special watch pending a mental health evaluation, a process that may take several days, Sgt. Ray Ormond told CNN.



“He will continue to be monitored by mental, medical, and custody staff throughout the duration of his stay. After being cleared for mental health, he will proceed through our classification process to determine the appropriate housing area,” Ormond said, adding that the precautionary measures are standard for cases involving serious charges or potential behavioural concerns.

Robinson will continue to be monitored by medical, mental health, and custody staff throughout his stay, though there haven’t been any specific suicidal comments.

Speaker reassures House members on their personal security after Kirk shooting

Speaker Mike Johnson said he’s been working to reassure House members about their personal security after concerns following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I’ve been talking with a lot of them over the last few days about that and trying to calm the nerves to assure them that we will make certain that everyone has a level of security that’s necessary,” Johnson said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The leadership is looking at “all the options” to bolster member security and urged lawmakers to “turn down the rhetoric,” saying allegations that Republicans are “fascists” is “not helpful”, added Johnson.

“There are some deranged people in society, and when they see leaders using that kind of language so often now, increasingly, it spurs them on to action,” he said.

