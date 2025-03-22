US President Donald Trump, reacting to a recent report, said that he is interested in King Charles' "secret offer" that he is planning to pitch to him when he visits the UK. A report by the Sun claimed that Trump has been invited to visit Britain by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The US president took to his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, "I love King Charles. Sounds good to me."

What's the 'secret offer'?

This has sparked questions about what the "secret offer" might be. Meanwhile, the report hinted that it could involve reducing tensions between the US and Canada.

The report further claimed that there are ongoing plans to make America the next "associate member" of the Commonwealth. It is a voluntary association having around 56 nations and Canada is part of it. And the reason King Charles want both nations to reconcile is because he is head of state of Canada.

'Trump loves Britain'

The DailyMail cited an unnamed member of the Royal Commonwealth Society who said that the top-level executives are discussing the possibility of making the US part of the Commonwealth.

"Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this," the member said.

US has never been a part of the Commonwealth and the Royal Family thinks including it in the grouping would soothe the tension between Washington and Ottawa, the report claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)