Protests have erupted in Pakistan's US fast food chain KFC. The anti-US sentiment has given rise to multiple mob attacks; 10 have been reported so far.

KFC was in the line of fire over Israel-Hamas conflict in the past as well. Scores of people have been arrested in the South Asian country in the recent weeks.

Arrests have been made in Karachi, Lahore, and the capital, Islamabad. 11 such violent episodes of attacks and vandalism have been reported and at least 178 people were arrested.

The US chain has not issued any statement on the matter as yet.

An official was quoted on condition of anonymity in the news agency Reuters, he said, one KFC employee was shot and killed this week in a store on the outskirts of Lahore by unknown gunmen. The official added there was no protest at the time and they were investigating whether the killing was motivated by political sentiment or some other reason.

While in Lahore, the police has beefed up security at 27 KFC outlets. The city has seen two attacks already and five others were averted.

Faisal Kamran, a senior Lahore police officer said, "We are investigating the role of different individuals and groups in these attacks."

He added that 11 people, including a member of the Islamist religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), were arrested in the city. He added the protests were not officially organised by TLP.

TLP spokesman Rehan Mohsin Khan said, "(TLP) has urged Muslims to boycott Israeli products, but it has not given any call for protest outside KFC."

He added, "If any other person claiming to be a TLP leader or activist has indulged in such activity, it should be taken as his personal act which has nothing to do with the party’s policy."