Kentucky police crack 25-year-old mystery, body found in lake identified as FBI-wanted rape accused

A breakthrough brought closure to a nearly 25-year-old mystery as Kentucky State Police (KSP) in Mayfield has successfully identified human remains discovered on May 6, 1999, in Lake Barkley, Lyon County as that of Roger Dale Parham, a fugitive wanted by the FBI. Parham was arrested for rape involving a minor in 1998 but he disappeared while his trial was ongoing.

The case, shrouded in uncertainty for decades, saw a resolution through the aid of advanced DNA technology.

Initially found by two fishermen, the remains were intricately wrapped in heavy tire chains and anchored with a hydraulic jack. Traditional investigative techniques proved futile in identifying the male at the time, prompting an exhumation in 2016.

Despite exhaustive efforts, including DNA technology, dental examinations, forensic pathology, and other advanced forensic testing, the victim remained unidentified.

The case was registered in the National Missing and Unidentified Person System (NAMUS) as case: UP# 75.

Turning point in 2023

The turning point came in early 2023 when Kentucky State Police partnered with Othram Inc., a private forensic lab specialising in forensic genealogy.

This collaboration, alongside NAMUS, allowed for advanced genealogy DNA testing, leading to the identification of the remains as that of fugitive Roger Dale Parham.

The revelation triggered investigators who started to dig out a cascade of information about Parham.

"On November 21, 1998, Roger Dale Parham was arrested for rape involving a minor. He was subsequently released on bond with conditions, by the Circuit Court of Sebastian County, Arkansas, Fort Smith District. Parham's bond was revoked after he failed to appear on the charge of rape," as per FBI.

In March 1999, he disappeared, believed to have fled the area to escape prosecution. "On June 3, 1999, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Western District of Arkansas, Fort Smith, Arkansas, on September 10, 1999, after Parham was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution," FBI statement added.

While the cause of Roger Parham's death remains undetermined, the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his remains have prompted investigators to treat the case as a homicide.

While the cause of Roger Parham's death remains undetermined, the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his remains have prompted investigators to treat the case as a homicide.

"Anyone who has information regarding the death of Parham is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 1- Mayfield at (270)-856-3721. Tips can also be provided by accessing the Kentucky State Police website," the police said in a statement.