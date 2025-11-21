/Keeping Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance is 'real threat' to regional stability, says Pakistan Deputy PM Dar

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday (Nov 21) echoed Islamabad's rhetoric from a multilateral forum, declaring India's decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance as 'unilateral and illegal,' adding that steps to hold the treaty in abeyance are a 'real threat to regional stability. However, he conveniently avoided addressing India's concern about cross-border terror emerging from his country.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Ministerial forum roundtable in Brussels, Dar, who is also serving as Foreign Minister in Pakistan, took the usual moral stance on the issue and said that water must be a source of cooperation, “and not weaponised for politics”.

After repeating his usual rhetoric against India, Dar took aim at its Western neighbour and blamed the Afghan Taliban for the strain in ties, adding that Kabul is responsible for recent terror strikes inside Pakistan.



“We desire a peaceful, stable, friendly, connected, and prosperous Afghanistan. We urge the Afghan Taliban regime to act responsibly, honour their commitments, and work towards rooting out terrorism from its soil,” he said.

India has put the treaty on abeyance as one of the counter-measures against Pakistan in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Stating its position after the Move in New Delhi in a clear message to Islamabad, "Terror and talks cannot go together; water and blood cannot flow together."

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in September 1960, divided control of the rivers between India and Pakistan, giving India the eastern rivers Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, and Pakistan the western rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.



Although the treaty has endured wars and tense relations, it is often criticised in India, where many believe it grants an unfair share of water rights.