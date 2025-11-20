/Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights, issues fresh NOTAM till December 24

Pakistan has yet again extended the ban on Indian airlines and aircraft from entering its airspace by issuing a fresh notice to airmen (NOTAM), closing its airspace for India till December 24. The new restriction is issued just four days before the previous one set to expire. The latest restriction went into effect from Wednesday (Nov 19) to early morning on December 24, according to a Notam issued by Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The restriction covers all aircraft registered in India, along with any planes operated, owned, or leased by Indian carriers or operators, including those used by the military. The airspace will remain closed from ground level to unlimited altitude.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

New Delhi and Islamabad have banned each other’s aircraft from entering their airspace following rising tensions between the neighbours after the dastardly Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, India, on the early morning of May 7, launched “Operation Sindoor” by striking nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), leading to intense military confrontations between India and Pakistan before the May 10 ceasefire.

According to media reports, several Indian airlines, notably Air India, are exploring the possibility of a Chinese route as an alternative to mitigate the additional cost burden, as Pakistan has kept its airspace restricted for Indian aircraft for prolonged periods.



Air India, the only commercial airline with a vast International route network, is facing the brunt due to increased fuel costs owing to Pakistan's restrictions. The situation has led to an increase in fuel cost of the carrier by 29 per cent and flight time by up to three hours on many long routes.