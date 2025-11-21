India opens Nyoma Airbase, the world’s highest fighter-capable airfield at 13,700 feet, a strategic edge at LAC

At 13,700 feet elevation, spread across 1,235 acres the Mudh-Nyoma Air Force Station is the world’s highest fighter-capable airbase. It lies just 50 kms away from the Line of Actual Control. The upgraded Nyoma Airbase was inaugurated on November 12, by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh by landing a C-130J. Originally built in 1962 for Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) operational since 2009, it was lying unused for the longest time until the Galwan clash, which increased the strategic importance of the airfield.

Upgradation and modernisation of Nyoma air base

The most recent upgradation, Project Himank was sanctioned in 2021 to Border Road Organisation, with a budget of roughly 218 crore. The new runway added is 2.7 km long along with other allied facilities like hardened aircraft shelters, high-altitude fuel storage, radar / ATC, and other support facilities.

The base is now fighter capable will be hosting fighter jets like MKI, Rafale, MiG-29UPG, and large transport aircraft like C-130J and C-17. The base has been designed for “all weather operations” specifically for Ladakh where temperature falls as low as -40C.

A strategic edge at LAC