India opens Nyoma Airbase, the world’s highest fighter-capable airfield at 13,700 feet, a strategic edge at LAC

India inaugurates the upgraded Nyoma Airbase in Ladakh, the world’s highest fighter-capable airfield at 13,700 ft. A strategic boost near the China border.
At 13,700 feet elevation, spread across 1,235 acres the Mudh-Nyoma Air Force Station is the world’s highest fighter-capable airbase. It lies just 50 kms away from the Line of Actual Control. The upgraded Nyoma Airbase was inaugurated on November 12, by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh by landing a C-130J. Originally built in 1962 for Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) operational since 2009, it was lying unused for the longest time until the Galwan clash, which increased the strategic importance of the airfield.
The most recent upgradation, Project Himank was sanctioned in 2021 to Border Road Organisation, with a budget of roughly 218 crore. The new runway added is 2.7 km long along with other allied facilities like hardened aircraft shelters, high-altitude fuel storage, radar / ATC, and other support facilities.
The base is now fighter capable will be hosting fighter jets like MKI, Rafale, MiG-29UPG, and large transport aircraft like C-130J and C-17. The base has been designed for “all weather operations” specifically for Ladakh where temperature falls as low as -40C.
The primary purpose of the base is to speed up deployment of troops and equipment to forward positions.This is important to reduce response time during crisis situations. According to reports DRDO has created habitats for at least 20,000 troops in the Ladakh region, which is going to be instrumental for further infrastructure development. For instance there’s a plan for an alternate road (Sasoma–Sasser–DBO) to improve connectivity to key forward areas. The airstrip will also serve as a deterrent to further Chinese incursions. Having an operational air base at 13,700 feet is no trivial task. It is a sort of messaging about the broader push for infrastructure development in the sensitive region of Ladakh.