/Pakistan Army kills 30 militants near Afghan border days after Islamabad court blast

Pakistan security forces killed 30 militants in several operations near its border with Afghanistan in the last few days, AFP reported, quoting the Pakistan Army. Twenty-three militants were killed in raids in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, and were related to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or its affiliated groups, the military said in a statement. It also accused India of supporting them in orchestrating strikes inside the country, a claim that New Delhi has rejected.

These operations were carried out less than a week after a deadly suicide bombing outside Islamabad's G-11 district court, killing at least 12 people and injuring over 30.

In a follow-up statement, the military said it killed seven militants in three separate operations in Mohmand, Lakki Marwat and Tank districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on November 18-19. "Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country," the military stated.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of sheltering terrorists, particularly members of the TTP, who are blamed for numerous deadly attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul has denied the charges, insisting that Pakistan’s internal security is not Afghanistan’s responsibility.

The relation between Islamabad and Afghanistan took a steep downturn in recent times, and the dispute over the Durand Line results in periodic skirmishes between the two countries. Mass deportations of Afghan nationals, who were living in Pakistan for decades, also further strained relations.

