/Valley-wide crackdown and awareness drive intensified under Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan

Security forces have intensified their fight against drug abuse and trafficking across Jammu and Kashmir, with a series of coordinated enforcement actions, crackdowns on illegal cultivation, and large-scale awareness programmes conducted under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan. In a major anti-drug operation spanning multiple districts, police arrested 14 drug peddlers and seized significant quantities of contraband substances. In Ganderbal, two individuals were apprehended during naka checking, and 100 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their vehicle. Similar operations in Anantnag led to multiple arrests and recoveries, including charas, heroin-like substances, and poppy straw from different locations such as Sangam, Ashajipora, Donipawa, and Tarbal.

In Budgam, police recovered over 2.7 kilograms of charas powder from a residence in Choudhary Bagh Subden, while in Kupwara, a driver was intercepted with a substantial quantity of heroin-like substance. Baramulla police also detained four individuals found with narcotic paraphernalia; subsequent medical examinations confirmed opioid consumption. In Sopore, psychotropic substances, including Spasmoproxyvon Plus capsules and Alprazolam tablets, were seized from a suspect.

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Parallel to these arrests, police in Pulwama stepped up preventive and enforcement measures. Illegally cultivated poppy plants were destroyed at Ayan Gund, while multiple motor vehicle checking points (MVCPs) were established in coordination with CRPF and K-9 squads to deter trafficking. Authorities also conducted inspections of medical shops in Drabgam, Rahmoo, and Sangerwani to ensure compliance with regulations governing controlled substances.

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In a separate crackdown in Anantnag district, police registered 16 FIRs against individuals involved in illegal narcotic cultivation and destroyed poppy crops spread over approximately 150 marlas of land. Joint operations involving police, revenue, and agriculture departments targeted multiple areas including Check Panjpora, Hargam Sagam, Shergund, Verri, and parts of Srigufwara, where poppy and cannabis cultivation was detected and eradicated.

Alongside enforcement, authorities have significantly expanded awareness initiatives aimed at curbing drug abuse, particularly among youth. Programmes, rallies, and interactive sessions were organised across Shopian, Awantipora, Kupwara, and Baramulla. Educational institutions, community leaders, and local residents actively participated in these campaigns, pledging support for a drug-free society.

Police officials emphasised a dual approach combining strict law enforcement with proactive community engagement. Awareness drives highlighted the physical, psychological, and social consequences of substance abuse, while encouraging citizens, especially young people, to play an active role in resisting the drug menace.