Former US Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at a summit for Black women leaders in California. She has reportedly hinted at staying active in political life in what is being termed as her first public appearance after the 2024 poll debacle.

"We can’t go out there and do battle if we don’t take care of ourselves and each other...I’ll see you out there. I’m not going anywhere," she told the audience at the Leading Women Defined gathering, reported The Hill.

In a nearly eight-minute address, Harris did not name US President Donald Trump, but spoke about the "fear" that the people of United States are witnessing "in these last few months."

"Fear has a way to be contagious. When one person has fear, it has a way of spreading to those around...we are witnessing that. But I say, courage is also contagious," she added.

Watch the video here:

The Hill report also revealed that Harris will make her decision about representing California in the Senate this summer. Reports have earlier projected Harris as a possible candidate to replace Gavin Newsom as he is barred from running again due to limits.

Kamala Harris in politics

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 US Presidential election to Donald Trump, who secured more than 270 electoral college votes to reclaim the presidency for the second time. In 2020, Kamala Harris had been Joe Biden's running mate. Biden had stepped aside in July last year from the race to the presidency and the Democrats picked Harris as the face to run against Republican Trump. In 2020, Harris became the first Black vice president of the United States and the first woman to hold the post.

