'Justice for Afghan': Restaurant runs out of food after it denies service to Biden's supporters

A lot of Americans have criticised their President, Joe Biden, for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and letting Taliban take control of the South Asian country. However, a restaurant owner has taken his disapproval to another level.

A restaurant in Florida shot to fame as the owner declared that she will not be serving anyone who shares the same thought process as Biden on the issue of Afghanistan.

DeBary Diner owner Angie Ugarte pasted a sign on the door of her restaurant that asks all pro-withdrawal customers to not come to the restaurant and eat at some other place.

"If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere," the sign read.

What started as a means of expressing displeasure soon became a popular hub to eat and discuss politics. Ugarte claims she has been receiving "indescribable outpouring of love and support" since she expressed her views.

The fandom grew so much and so quickly that the restaurant runs out of food, and the owner had to close down the eatery for a day to re-stock resources.

"I've gotten so many people calling me from all over the world, from Europe, trying to purchase meals for veterans, which I still haven't been able to organize," Ugarte said. "I think that the veterans will be fed for the rest of the year at the rate I'm getting donations."

However, there are always two sides to every coin, and thus with such love Ugarte has also received immense backlash and hate messages.