'Just about the worst': Cyclone Jasper brings heavy rains, flooding and crocodiles to Queensland. Watch!
Queensland state Premier Steven Miles expressed concern, stating, "We see a lot of natural disasters, and this is just about the worst I can remember"
In the aftermath of former Tropical Cyclone Jasper, heavy rain has triggered floods, cutting off tourist-popular towns in Australia's northeast along the Great Barrier Reef.
The region has witnessed severe flooding, forcing evacuations and leaving residents stranded on rooftops due to rapidly rising rivers. On Monday, a crocodile, as per reports, was captured out of a storm drain, before being spotted in the middle of Queensland's residential area.
Talking to ABC Television, Queensland state Premier Steven Miles expressed concern, stating, "We see a lot of natural disasters, and this is just about the worst I can remember."
"The problem is the rain won't stop and until it eases up, we can't get aerial support into remote places," he said.
Jasper, now downgraded to a tropical low, caused significant damage across the state last week.
The town of Ingham, with a population of around 5,000, experienced extensive flooding. Conservation officials even captured a 2.8-metre (9-foot) crocodile in a storm drain near a gas station.
Peak Aussie content here 🐊 A big crocodile has been spotted in a swollen drain in the centre of Ingham, a North Queensland town currently cut off by floodwaters. Filmed by @abcnews reporter @ChloeChomicki, who is isolated like everyone else in town. pic.twitter.com/LSg5ODkpIF— Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) December 17, 2023
As per Reuters, while crocodile sightings in north Queensland are not uncommon in rural areas like rivers, lagoons, and swamps, finding one in a storm drain is unusual.
Croc update 🐊 Wildlife rangers, with muscle from some rather brave local police, have trapped and relocated the crocodile which was swimming in floodwaters in the middle of the North Queensland town of Ingham. 🎥 from @ChloeChomicki for @abcnews pic.twitter.com/C0iioC0l1X— Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) December 18, 2023
Cairns, a key town serving as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and home to over 150,000 people, received approximately 600 mm (around 24 inches) of rain in just 40 hours through Monday, surpassing the December mean of 182 mm (7.17 inches) by more than triple.
The Cairns airport faced disruptions, with all flights cancelled or postponed, and images on social media showed planes partially submerged on the tarmac. Despite efforts to drain water, the airport struggled to cope with the volume.
Breaking records
Major flood warnings have been issued, with rivers expected to break records dating back to 1977.
The region is expected to face more rain as Jasper persists through Monday, with forecasts suggesting up to 300 mm (12 inches) of rain within six hours in some areas.
The impact of the floods has extended to power outages, affecting over 14,000 properties across the region.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that defence forces are on standby to initiate rescue and relief efforts. This extreme weather event comes as Australia grapples with an El Niño weather phenomenon, contributing to diverse weather extremes, from floods in the northeast to bushfire alerts in the southeast, where temperatures in some Sydney suburbs are anticipated to surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
(With inputs from agencies)