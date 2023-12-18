'Just about the worst': Cyclone Jasper brings heavy rains, flooding and crocodiles to Queensland. Watch!

In the aftermath of former Tropical Cyclone Jasper, heavy rain has triggered floods, cutting off tourist-popular towns in Australia's northeast along the Great Barrier Reef.

The region has witnessed severe flooding, forcing evacuations and leaving residents stranded on rooftops due to rapidly rising rivers. On Monday, a crocodile, as per reports, was captured out of a storm drain, before being spotted in the middle of Queensland's residential area.

Worst natural disaster

Talking to ABC Television, Queensland state Premier Steven Miles expressed concern, stating, "We see a lot of natural disasters, and this is just about the worst I can remember."

"The problem is the rain won't stop and until it eases up, we can't get aerial support into remote places," he said.

Jasper, now downgraded to a tropical low, caused significant damage across the state last week.

The town of Ingham, with a population of around 5,000, experienced extensive flooding. Conservation officials even captured a 2.8-metre (9-foot) crocodile in a storm drain near a gas station.

Peak Aussie content here 🐊 A big crocodile has been spotted in a swollen drain in the centre of Ingham, a North Queensland town currently cut off by floodwaters. Filmed by @abcnews reporter @ChloeChomicki, who is isolated like everyone else in town. pic.twitter.com/LSg5ODkpIF — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) December 17, 2023 ×

As per Reuters, while crocodile sightings in north Queensland are not uncommon in rural areas like rivers, lagoons, and swamps, finding one in a storm drain is unusual.

Croc update 🐊 Wildlife rangers, with muscle from some rather brave local police, have trapped and relocated the crocodile which was swimming in floodwaters in the middle of the North Queensland town of Ingham. 🎥 from @ChloeChomicki for @abcnews pic.twitter.com/C0iioC0l1X — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) December 18, 2023 ×

Cairns, a key town serving as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and home to over 150,000 people, received approximately 600 mm (around 24 inches) of rain in just 40 hours through Monday, surpassing the December mean of 182 mm (7.17 inches) by more than triple.