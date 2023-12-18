India: Rain, floods batter cyclone-hit Tamil Nadu, school, colleges shut down in some parts

India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, which was battered with Cyclone Michaung, witnessed another bout of rain on Monday (Dec 18) as schools, colleges and banks were ordered shut in some parts owing to the inclement weather.

Several areas are in districts, including Kanyakumari, are inundated with neck-deep water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘heavy rain alert’ for the state for the next seven days.

A Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) bulletin said a cyclonic circulation is now seen prevailing over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood, extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

Among the districts that are said to be worst affected are Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi. Chennai, on the other hand, is predicted to get light to moderate rain in some areas till Monday. However, people are postponing their travel plans to the city due to rumours of heavy rain.

Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded its highest-ever rainfall of 932 mm in the last 24 hours. This is reported as more than their annual rainfall received in a day. VIDEO | Wall of Korampallam pond breaks due to heavy flow of water amid incessant rainfall in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/DHofzlb72c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023 × This is also the second highest rainfall after Kakkachi (manjolai) which received 965 mm rainfall in 1992.

CM deploys officials for relief work

On Sunday (Dec 17), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, deployed State Ministers and top bureaucrats to monitor the flood situation and relief distribution in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, which are witnessing heavy rain.

An official release said Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena held a meeting with the Collectors of these districts through video conferencing and urged them to take all steps to avoid damage and loss.

Many lakes in these affected areas are said to have reached their full capacity, with the possibility of flood lurking around if the current spell of rain continues.

Many lakes running full

“40 lakes in Kovilpatti Panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately,” said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi district, according to ANI news agency.

Meanwhile, landslides were reported in the resort town of Ooty due to heavy rains lashing the Nilgiris district.

Flash floods were reported in many places in Thoothukudi. Efforts to rectify breaches in water bodies were carried out by district administration.

The state government has set up relief camps in various districts to aid the people affected by the rains. There are 19 camps in Tirunelveli, four in Kanyakumari, two in Thoothukudi and one camp in Tenkasi district.