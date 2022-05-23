Joe Biden says US has enough vaccines, 'extra efforts' not needed against monkeypox

The monkeypox outbreak has been a concern for a number of countries around the world but United States president Joe Biden believes that his country has enough vaccines to deal with any sort of outbreak. When asked about possible quarantines in the future to stop the spread of monkeypox, Biden said that no "extra efforts" are needed on the part of the citizens and although a number of people have been infected in North America, the US is ready to combat the virus.

"No, I don't think so. Look, we've had this monkeypox in larger numbers in the past," he said at a press conference in Tokyo after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Number two, we have vaccines to take care of it. Number three, thus far, there doesn't seem to be the need for any kind of extra efforts beyond what's going on," he added according to AFP.

Meanwhile, England and Scotland detected 37 more monkeypox cases to take the total tally to 57.

Chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins said that the authorities are trying to limit the spread by contact tracing – the process the UK used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because the virus spreads through close contact, we are urging everyone to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service if they have any symptoms," she added in a statement.

"A notable proportion of recent cases in the UK and Europe have been found in gay and bisexual men so we are particularly encouraging these men to be alert to the symptoms."

