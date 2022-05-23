'Tasteless palaces, power forever': Russian diplomat blasts Ukraine war, resigns

Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev resigned from his post at the Geneva office declaring that the Ukraine war was not just "a crime against the Ukrainian people but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia".

President Putin had declared his "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24 as Russian forces began their campaign which has entered its fourth month.

Also Read: Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin jailed for life by Ukrainian court over war crime

Bondarev, 41, criticised President Putin's "aggressive war" while taking a jibe at the letter "Z" which has been pasted on Russian military vehicles declaring that it was "crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country" as he left the diplomatic service after serving for 20 years.

The Russian diplomat reportedly submitted his resignation letter to the Russian diplomatic mission in Switzerland.

Bondarev declared that those who declared war wanted to "power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity" as he referred to Russian oligarchs close to President Putin's regime.

Watch: Russia seeks to capture Ukraine-controlled regions

Bondarev is reportedly set to stay in Switzerland. UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer lauded the move as he urged all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations and worldwide to follow Bondarev's "moral example and resign".

Good example to follow by all Russian professional diplomats. https://t.co/MBd22XQG9J — Poland in the EU (@PLPermRepEU) May 23, 2022 ×

Bondarev accussed the Russian foreign ministry of "lies" and "unprofessionalism" while criticising foreign minister Lavrov. "Today, the ministry of foreign affairs is not about diplomacy, it is about warmongering, lies and hatred," he said in his letter.

"Russia no longer has allies and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.