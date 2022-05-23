Is Google hatching a sinister plot to butt in on Donald Trump's app Truth Social's success?

"Is Google trying to f*** me?"

This is the question former US President Donald Trump has been asking his friends and advisers for the past several weeks.

What is the source of Trump's paranoia?

As per a report by RollingStone, citing two people with the know-how, the absence of the former President's social media app Truth Social is what concerns him.

The app was launched for Apple devices in February of this year and three months down the line it is still missing from the Google Play Store and hence unavailable for Android users.

In the US, Android users, by the way, account for roughly 40 per cent of the mobile market. This absence has left Trump wondering whether Google is behind this delay.

Google's YouTube did suspend the businessman from its website following the infamous Capitol Hill riots, however, this suspension has no connection to the Play Store, which has its own separate terms of service.

While in theory, the sinister plot by tech giants to suppress free speech sounds entirely plausible, it may all be in the paranoid businessman's head.

RollingStone claims that Truth Social hasn't even submitted the app for review by Google so as to gain a spot on the Play Store.

If job listings by the former president's Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) are anything to go by, the company is yet to fully develop an Android app. It is still hiring Android Developers.

The application that was to give solid competition to Big Tech social media networks had a sub-par launch and three months since that, the number of downloads is plunging, even as the former President continues to claim "everybody loves it."

