Joe Biden gets second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine

The President-elect of the US, Joe Biden, received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the deadly coronavirus, on Monday afternoon in Delaware and urged everyone to get their shot when it's time.

"Folks, I just received the second dose of my COVID-19 vaccine — and just like the first dose, it was safe, quick, and painless," he assured everyone on Twitter. "I urge everyone to get vaccinated once it’s your turn. Because only together can we save lives and beat this virus."

Three weeks after getting the first dose of the vaccine, Biden said getting the vaccine to every resident of the US is his number one priority right now. "My number one priority is getting vaccine in people's arms, like we just did today, as rapidly as we can," he said after receiving the vaccine.

Biden is urging everyone to get their respective doses of the vaccine as and when it is their chance to avail it. "Getting America vaccinated will be one of the greatest operational challenges we’ve ever faced, but my administration will spare no effort to get it done," he tweeted. "We’re going to ensure the vaccine is distributed quickly, equitably, and free of charge to every American."

He also added that he will be soon hosting another strategy-building virtual meeting with his coronavirus task force to come up with better and faster ways to ensure everyone gets access to the vaccine and figure out measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus. "Three to four thousand people a day dying is just beyond the pale... it's wrong, and we can do a lot to change it," he said.

The 78-year-old President-elect also urged everyone to maintain social distance when outdoors and wear face masks when in a gathering. Also recalling the Capitol riots, he said he was 'appalled' to see resistance from several Republican lawmakers towards wearing a mask even when they were being rushed to a secure location as the rioters took over one of the most secure places in the country.

"I think it's irresponsible. It's not a political issue, it's an issue of public safety," Biden said.

Talking about the stimulus cheques which have left Americans unimpressed and have brought in a further divide between the supporters of the two political parties, Biden reassured people that he will be once again pushing for higher relief packages.