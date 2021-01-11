Gravitas: Will Donald Trump be impeached?

Jan 11, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In 9 days, DonaldTrump will leave the White House. But the developments hint at a possible impeachment before January 20th. Will the house adopt the impeachment resolution? Will U.S. Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th amendment?
