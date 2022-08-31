Joe Biden 'determined' to ban assault weapons in United States after multiple mass shootings

United States president Joe Biden reiterated on Tuesday that he is ‘determined’ to ban all assault weapons in the aftermath of a number of mass shootings in the country. During his visit to Pennsylvania ahead of the mid-term elections, he criticised Republicans for blocking gun reforms in the past and also promoted the “Safer America Plan” developed by the Democratic Party.

"I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country. Determined. I did it once before and I'll do it again," Biden said during his visit to the city of Wilkes-Barre, according to AFP.

Earlier this year, Biden signed into law a gun bill that was hailed as one of the most comprehensive ones in recent lines. It was intended at stopping “dangerous individuals” from buying guns easily and also focused on the mental health system by increasing the spending significantly in that sector.

According to the new plan, Biden has expressed his intent to deploy 100,000 extra police officials for crime prevention and he also said that in the coming months, the main goal of the government will be to promote "common sense steps on guns to keep dangerous firearms out of dangerous hands."

The midterm elections hold special importance for Biden and the Democratic Party as they will be attempting to maintain their control on the Congress. However, the popularity of the government has taken a severe hit for a number of reasons and a defeat can be devastating for them.

Biden criticised the Republican senators of Pennsylvania for not supporting what he called “the most sweeping gun reform in years” and went on to promise more steps like that in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)