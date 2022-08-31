First monkeypox death reported in US in 'severely immunocompromised' patient

The first monkeypox-related fatality in the US was verified on Tuesday by Texas authorities, who added that they are still trying to determine what role the disease played in the death of the "severely immunocompromised" patient.

Few cases of monkeypox patient deaths have been reported globally and none have been reported thus far in the United States during the current outbreak.

The death was being investigated to see what part monkeypox may have played, according to a statement from Texas health officials.

They stated that the patient was an adult with a significantly compromised immune system.

There have been 18,100 cases of monkeypox reported in the US thus far. Health authorities' data suggests that there has recently been a minor slowdown in the number of new illnesses.

The majority of infections occur during sexual activity, and the epidemic mostly affects gay and bisexual men.

A CDC survey from last week found that since learning about the outbreak, about half of men who engage in heterosexual sex had cut back on their number of partners, one-night stands, or usage of dating apps.

The distribution of vaccines has been the main emphasis of the United States' response to the outbreak. The government has declared that doses will be made accessible exclusively during significant LGBTQ events, including this weekend's Southern Decadence celebration in New Orleans, two events in Oakland, California, and Atlanta's "Black Pride."

In an effort to better serve minorities, US health authorities have also started focusing on smaller gatherings. For instance, "the house [music] and ballroom community," which draws "a lot of young people and people of colour," is one such venue, according to Dr Demetre Daskalakis, deputy epidemic response coordinator for the White House.

(with inputs from agencies)