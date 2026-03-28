The Vice President of the United States on Friday (Mar 27) shared some interesting thoughts on extraterrestrials aka aliens. Specifically, that they don't exist — and that what people are actually seeing are demons. JD Vance made the remarks Friday in a conversation with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, laughing as he promised to dig into classified government UFO files before his time in office is up. "I've still got three more years as vice president," he said. "I will get to the bottom of the UFO files," he vowed.

JD Vance "obsessed" with alien demons

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Describing himself as "obsessed" with aliens, Vance admitted that in his over one year as the US Vice President, he hadn't yet had the time to properly look into the topic. "I have not been able to spend enough time on this to really understand it, but I am going to, trust me," he said.

Johnson had raised the subject in the context of a February executive order from President Trump directing federal agencies to begin identifying and releasing government files related to UFOs and so-called alien phenomena. Trump said he issued the order "based on the tremendous interest shown," which, given what's been swirling online for years, is something of an understatement. "I've still got three more years as vice president. I will get to the bottom of the UFO files," he added.

Aliens and UFOs made the headlines this year in February when former President Barack Obama publicly acknowledged that aliens were "real," though he said he hadn't personally seen any. Trump at the time said the disclosure was actually a classified info leak. "He gave classified information," Trump told reporters. "He is not supposed to be doing that."

Demons, not aliens

Vance, for his part, has a different framework for all of this — a theological one. "I don't think they're aliens," he told Johnson. "I think they're demons." He framed this as a distinctly Christian interpretation of what the Bible describes as "celestial beings who fly around who do weird things to people," in his words.

Watch what he said here: