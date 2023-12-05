Japan's traditional spice Wasabi has potential memory-boosting properties: Study

The famed Japanese condiment, wasabi, generally served with sushi, is more than just a spicy green paste. Researchers in Japan found that the traditional spice is quite beneficial in improving memory.

Wasabi is already known for its health benefits, which was conferred by various animal studies, but it is the first time that the traditional Japanese spice is known to have benefit on both short- and long-term memory.

The study on wasabi as a possible memory booster took place at Tohoku University. The research was led by Rui Nouchi, who is an associate professor at the school’s Institute of Development, Aging and Cancer.

The main active component present in wasabi is a biochemical called 6-MSITC, which makes all the difference. It is a known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory which exists in only trace amounts in other plants, said Nouchi. The research showed that 6-MSITC helped in enhancing neural plasticity, hence boosting memory.

Wasabi: Delicious memory-boosting spice

Though the study was conducted on a small group of subjects, but it produced some impressive results. For the research, 72 healthy patients without any pre-existing health condition were chosen between the ages of 60 to 80. Half of them took 100 milligrams of wasabi extract at bedtime, while the rest received a placebo.

After three months, the treated group registered "significant" boosts in two aspects of cognition, working (short-term) memory, and longer-lasting episodic memory, based on standardized assessments for language skills, concentration and ability to carry out simple tasks. No improvement was seen in other areas of cognition, such as inhibitory control (the ability to stay focused), executive function or processing speed.

Subjects who received the wasabi treatment saw their episodic memory scores jump an average of 18 per cent, Nouchi said and scored on average 14 per cent higher than the placebo group overall.

The researchers deduced that 6-MSITC reduces inflammation and oxidant levels in the hippocampus, the area of the brain responsible for memory function, and boosts neural plasticity.

Wasabi is a member of the mustard family of plants. Its flavour and aroma perfectly complement seafood while its antimicrobial properties are known to fight off foodborne pathogens such as E. coli and staphylococcus.

The Tohoku University team is now aiming to test wasabi on other age groups and explore whether the spice can slow cognitive decline in dementia patients.