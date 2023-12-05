Scientists got 'incredibly lucky' to observe and take samples from mega iceberg which is on the move

Scientists recently got a chance to observe the world's largest iceberg, which split from the Antarctic coastline in 1986. The mega iceberg is about three times the size of New York City and slightly smaller than Kangaroo Island.

It was grounded in the Weddell Sea, but the British Antarctic Survey confirmed last week by using satellite imagery that the iceberg was no longer stuck. It was on the move.

The images showed that the iceberg was drifting into an "iceberg alley" and moving towards the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.

The British Antarctic Survey shared a video on Monday (Dec 4) stating that the RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is on its way to Antarctica for its first scientific mission, passed the iceberg on Friday.

The video shared by BAS also included drone footage that showed a pod of orcas swimming next to the massive iceberg.

Scientists aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough collected samples of seawater around the A23a mega iceberg.

Dr Andrew Meijers, Chief Scientist aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough and Polar Oceans Science Leader at British Antarctic Survey (BAS), said in a statement: "It is incredibly lucky that the iceberg's route out of the Weddell Sea sat directly across our planned path, and that we had the right team aboard to take advantage of this opportunity."

Scientists have said that it's quite rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, and they added that they will be watching its trajectory closely.

Meijers added, "We're fortunate that navigating A23a hasn't had an impact on the tight timings for our science mission, and it is amazing to see this huge berg in person – it stretches as far as the eye can see."

As quoted by The Guardian, Laura Taylor, who is a biogeochemist, "We know that these giant icebergs can provide nutrients to the waters they pass through, creating thriving ecosystems in otherwise less productive areas."

Taylor, who was part of the team of scientists who took samples, added, "What we don't know is what difference particular icebergs, their scale and their origins can make to that process."

Scientists belive that the survey of these samples will help the scientists to determine how the iceberg is influencing the carbon levels in the water.