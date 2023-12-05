As it happened: New clips emerge of Hamas landing on Israeli beach, killing soldier, teens on Oct 7

Nearly two months after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel that led to the killing of thousands of innocent Israelis, a chilling video footage has emerged, showing how the terrorists killed civilians at the Zikim beach on October 7.

The beach, situated north of Gaza was infiltrated by Hamas after its terrorists landed on the shore in a small dinghy. A group of Israeli teens who had been camping over the weekend on the beach quickly took hiding to escape violence.

The video currently going viral on social media, shared by Israel Today shows as many as five Hamas members immediately firing their guns after landing on the beach.

Due to the beach's close proximity to Gaza, there is at least one Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldier stationed to protect the civilians. After hearing the gunshots, the soldier protects the teens by moving them into a bathroom for cover.

However, the next footage shows the soldier and the teens slaughtered by the Hamas.

(Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised) 🚨JUST IN: NEW OCT 7 FOOTAGE RELEASED | WARNING - GRAPHIC



Newly released footage of the October 7 Hamas attack by sea on Zikim Beach.



1️⃣ Hamas in dinghies land on Zikim Beach, just north of Gaza, where a group of Israeli teens had been camping over the weekend.



2️⃣ The beach is… pic.twitter.com/RjZx230adn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 5, 2023 × According to Ynet, as many as 10 civilians were murdered by Hamas on the beach. Among the victims was one Aryeh Ozen, a resident of Moshav Gilat, who had come to the beach with his son Eli from Ashdod for a day out. Aryeh and Eli's family had to search for information on their own for days.

Israeli Navy kills Hamas terrorists

A day after the incident, the Israeli Navy released a statement saying it had killed five Palestinian terrorists hiding on the beach.

“In the last few hours, Navy control units identified five terrorists who were hiding in the Zikim area, in Israeli territory,” the military says.

Israel ups the ante against Hamas

Ever since the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas collapsed, Tel Aviv has upped the ante by re-launching aerial and ground operations.

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, nearly 16,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory operations following the militant group’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel.