Japan to monitor virus cases, no cash handout for second time: Finance Minister Taro Aso

The Asian country Japan is observing a surge in coronavirus cases, months after the country successfully battled the deadly virus. However, the government has decided to not declare an emergency for now.

A government chief spokesman said the government officials and experts will monitor the infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope with the demand.

The residents have been urged to stay home and step out only in case of emergencies, and use face masks when stepping out. The revised guidelines came as the country recorded a record high of 2,201 cases on Thursday morning. Following the new record, the country is expected to go an alert level in the next few days. However, the claim has not been substantiated by the Japanese government.

"We will respond appropriately based on conditions," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular press briefing.

Japan's capital city, Tokyo, has however raised the city to an alert level, and the local government made the announcement at a coronavirus panel meeting of the metropolitan government.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso has declined the rumours of a second cash handout for households after the surge in coronavirus cases. When asked in the parliament if he could consider a second handout, he declined saying he was not thinking about it this time.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will be taking a decision based on the updates.