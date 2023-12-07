Japan prosecutors seek death penalty for Shinji Aoba in 2019 Kyoto Animation arson case

Japanese prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Shinji Aoba, the individual charged with the 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation, as the final verdict is set to be delivered by the court on January 25.

The devastating blaze which occurred in July 2019 and sent shockwaves through Japan resulted in the tragic killing of 36 people and Aoba, who suffered severe burns in the incident, has confessed to igniting the fire. He is now facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and arson, media reports said.

Japan maintains the death penalty and administers it in cases of serious crimes, even though the country has faced criticism from human rights organisations for its use. Concerns have also been raised about potential flaws in the justice system, such as reliance on confessions and limited access to legal representation.

In September Aoba's confession to start the blaze came and on Wednesday (Dec 6) he, for the first time, expressed remorse during his trial, acknowledging his deep sorrow and guilt.

"I feel tremendously sorry and the feeling includes a sense of guilt," Aoba reportedly told the court.

What are the accusations?

Aoba is accused of setting the blaze in rage over alleged stealing of ideas by Kyoto Animation. He unlawfully entered the studio, spread gasoline on ground, and set it ablaze while reportedly shouting "drop dead". The killed victims of the fire included young staff members, with more than 30 others sustaining injuries.

At the trial, prosecutors described the arson as an act "committed out of misplaced resentment," attributing Aoba's actions to a delusional belief that the studio had stolen his ideas, an accusation vehemently denied by Kyoto Animation.

