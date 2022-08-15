Japan: Parents baffled as nurseries ask them to take-home soiled diapers

The Japanese capital Tokyo has seen a sharp decline in the number of kids waiting to be admitted to daycare facilities. In a recent report by The Japan Times, it was mentioned that the number of admissions stood at a record low of about 300 on a preliminary basis as of April this year. It apparently plunged from the most recent peak of 8,586 in 2017.

But this is not it as another side of the Japanese nurseries tells a different tale. According to a report by the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, parents have been asked to take home their child's soiled nappies.

The survey-based report brings to notice a practice that is quite common but not discussed openly. As per the report, about 40 per cent of towns and cities in Japan say they demand the guardians of their kids take their used nappies with them.

The report talks about how many local governments do not promote diaper disposal at daycare centres. It is a public administrative duty to support child care in the community.

As quoted, a 43-year-old woman, who sends her two-year-old daughter to a daycare centre in the city of Kyoto, said, "Why should I take them (used diapers) home? I've never told the daycare that it bothers me because I don't want to make waves. But it's strange."

The woman said that every time she picks up her daughter, the facility asks her to bring home three or four used diapers. She eventually does and throws them straight into the trash when she gets home.

The survey was conducted by Osaka-based Baby Job Inc., which offers a subscription-based diaper service for daycare centres.

The survey was based on what's happening to used diapers at the child care facilities via its "association to eliminate diaper take-homes from day care centers."

