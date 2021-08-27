Japan: Moderna vaccine contaminant believed to be metallic particle

Contaminant found in a batch of Moderna vaccine was believed to be a metallic particle, reported Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported citing health ministry sources.

On Thursday, Japan suspended use of 1.63 million doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationawide.

However, production of Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines at a plant in Spain can continue, the European Union drugs regulator said on Friday, while it carries out its investigation of a suspected metallic contamination incident.

The European Union drugs regulator said it was investigating the incident at the Spanish plant run by Rovi (ROVI.MC), but did not find reasons to seek a temporary suspension of production after an initial assessment.

"COVID-19 vaccine production in Rovi is able to continue, following a preliminary risk assessment," the European Medicines Agency told Reuters in a statement.

"An investigation into the root cause is ongoing. EMA will be able to provide more information as the investigation progresses," it added.

Moderna has so far delivered to the EU nearly 75 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, EU public data show. The company has two contracts with the 27-nation bloc for up to 460 million shots.

Spanish pharma company Rovi, which bottles Moderna vaccines for markets outside of the United States, said the contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on a production line. A spokesperson said the company could not say anything more while it was investigating.

Moderna put the lot in question and two adjacent ones on hold.

