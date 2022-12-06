ugc_banner

Japan confirms over 47,000 new Covid cases as country battles eighth wave of pandemic

Dec 06, 2022

Japan last week entered the eighth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This reportedly marks a period where "high-risk behaviours" should be controlled based on the "judgement of each individual".

Japan on Monday confirmed 47,621 new COVID-19 cases, down from 88,752 on Sunday. 

Capital Tokyo reported 5,388 new cases, down from 10,454 on Sunday.

The decline in COVID-19 cases on a day-to-day basis is reportedly sharp because of less tests conducted over the weekend, multiple Tokyo-based papers reported. 

The official figures said that 117 people lost their lives to Covid-related sickness on Monday.

Japan last week entered the eighth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This reportedly marks a period where "high-risk behaviours" should be controlled based on the "judgement of each individual", according to Japan Medical Association. 

"As medical resources are limited, a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients would put a strain on the health care system," Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive board member of Japan Medical Association, said at a press conference.

At the same time, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that lapses in strategies to tackle COVID-19 this year continue to create the perfect conditions for a deadly new variant to emerge. “Gaps in testing and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Japan's October household spending rose by a real 1.2 per cent for the fifth consecutive month after people spent more on travelling after the government lifted Covid-related restrictions and introduced a subsidy program to revive domestic tourism, government data showed on Tuesday.

